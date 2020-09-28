Decorah man dies in single-vehicle crash

NEAR OSSIAN, Iowa (KTTC) -- A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Winneshiek County on Sunday.

According to a news release from the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at 11 a.m. near Ossian.

Authorities said 52-year-old Alan Hageman, of Decorah, was driving a Nissan Pathfinder north on Middle Ossian Road when he lost control of the vehicle, entered the east ditch and hit a field driveway.

The Sheriff's Office said he was found deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Calmar Fire Department, Ossian Fire Department, Ossian Ambulance and Winneshiek County Ambulance Service and first responders reportedly assisted the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office.