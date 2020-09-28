Dems to Facebook: Get serious about misinformation, hate

Two of Facebook’s toughest critics on Capitol Hill have urged the social media platform to get serious about misinformation, voter suppression and hate speech ahead of the 2020 election. In a letter sent Sunday, U.S. Reps. Pramila Jayapal of Washington and David Cicilline of Rhode Island demanded that Facebook immediately remove pages or groups spreading misleading information about voting and posts encouraging people to bring guns to polling places. In its response to the letter, a company spokesman noted that faces pressure from both Democrats and Republicans and that it’s created policies intended to treat everyone equally.