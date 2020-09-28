EPA ridicules California’s proposed ban of new gas cars

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — U.S. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler has ridiculed California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. Wheeler sent Newsom a letter on Monday in which he noted that the proposal would increase electricity demand in a state with a history of rolling blackouts. California had its first rolling blackouts in nearly 20 years in August during a heat wave. Wheeler said the proposal also raises significant legal questions. A spokesman for Newsom said California is leading the fight against climate change while the Trump administration tries to drive the country off a climate cliff.