EU concerned over resignation of Lebanon’s PM-designate

BEIRUT (AP) — The European Union is expressing “disappointment and concern” about the resignation of Lebanon’s prime minister-designate over the weekend and urged the country’s leaders to do their best to form a Cabinet. The resignation amid a political impasse came as Lebanon is passing through its worst economic and financial crisis in decades made worse by a massive blast in Beirut in early August that killed and wounded many and caused damage worth billions of dollars. The European Union urged Lebanon’s leaders on Monday to unite and do their utmost for the timely formation of a government that must be able to meet the legitimate needs and demands of the Lebanese people.”