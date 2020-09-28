Finding the perfect location(s) in southern MN to view fall colors

NEAR ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Fall is in full swing across the state of Minnesota this week, and one annual tradition for many is checking out the colorful leaves.

Peak fall colors can be seen across the northern parts of the state right now but here in southeastern Minnesota, we are just starting to see some changes.

"So there are so many wonderful spots to view the leaf color, especially once you get out here in the bluff line and along the river," said Lake City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Michelle Larson.

"Some of the best places to go along rivers or high points where people can have a vista," said Val Cervenka a Forest Entomologist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

"You know one of the favorites amongst people who travel to this area to view the fall colors is doing the loop around the lake, around Lake Pepin," Larson said. "So you can start in Lake City and travel south to Wabasha or north to Red Wing. There's a bridge both ways that take you over to Wisconsin. "

That 72 miles long loop has plenty of scenic outlooks and "things-to-do" along the way.

Minnesota's state parks are also good places to view the fall colors. Locally you could visit Frontenac State Park outside of Lake City or Whitewater State Park near Altura.

"Anywhere there's bluffs," Cervenka said. "The key thing is to have this difference in topography, to see the different trees that are featured up on hills or down on the lower lands. Where you've got a mix of conifers, or evergreens, with the hardwoods."

Taking a drive through bluff country on Highway 16 or riding along the many bike trails between Lanesboro and Peterson are also ways we're told you can catch some beautiful views.

"So by the time fall colors hit southeastern Minnesota, it's probably going to be the first or second week in October," Cervenka said.

The Minnesota DNR keeps track of the progression of the changing colors. You can check out the "Fall Color Finder" here.