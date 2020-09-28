Fire out at collapsed Hard Rock Hotel site in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A fire that broke out amid the wreckage of a collapsed hotel construction project in New Orleans has been extinguished. No injuries were reported. City officials say the fire in the wreckage of the Hard Rock Hotel began when roofing material ignited during demolition work Monday morning. The fire was contained within hours and was out by mid-afternoon. The fire sent plumes of thick black smoke over the New Orleans central business district. The hotel was under construction last October when it collapsed, killing three workers.