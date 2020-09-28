 Skip to Content

Former officer pleads guilty in shooting death of paramedic

1:47 pm

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A former police sergeant in Georgia has pleaded guilty to the murder of a paramedic he was having an affair with and sentenced to life in prison. The Ledger-Enquirer reports former Columbus officer William “Bill” Talley III pleaded guilty Monday to felony murder, aggravated assault and using a gun to commit a crime in the 2019 shooting death of paramedic Kelly Levinsohn. Charges of malice murder and violating his oath of office as a police offer were dropped as part of a plea bargain. Tally could be paroled after 30 years in prison. The plea and sentence followed testimony from relatives of Talley and Levinsohn. 

Associated Press

