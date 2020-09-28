Former US Ambassador to Ukraine to be honored by PEN America

NEW YORK (AP) — Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine who was forced out of her job last year by the Trump administration, is being honored by PEN America. The literary and human rights organization announced Monday that Yovanovitch has won the PEN/Benenson Courage Award. During the impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump, Yovanovitch told House investigators that Ukrainian officials had warned her in advance that Rudy Giuliani and other Trump insiders were planning to “do things, including to me” and were “looking to hurt” her. PEN CEO Suzanne Nossel called her a “powerful exemplar” of courage.