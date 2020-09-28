France to release $49 billion in economic stimulus next year

PARIS (AP) — France’s government has presented its 2021 budget, a plan that aims to rescue the country’s beleaguered economy from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic by injecting a 42 billion-euro ($49 billion) stimulus next year. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said “we are convinced that France can recover, and quickly recover,” following a Cabinet meeting. France’s economy is expected to shrunk 10% this year, in its worst recession since World War II. Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist government unveiled a 100 billion-euro ($117 billion) recovery plan aimed at creating jobs and saving struggling businesses. It hopes the economy will grow by 8% next year, boosted by the recovery plan.