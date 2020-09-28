Germany launches new search for nuclear waste storage site

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has launched a new search for a site to store its most radioactive nuclear waste, eliminating a disputed site at a former salt mine that was earmarked decades ago and has long been a focus of protests. A report issued Monday identified 90 areas covering 54% of the country’s surface area as potentially geologically suited for a storage site. It kicked off what is bound to be a politically fraught process, with a final decision slated for 2031. The aim is to start using the selected site in 2050. Three years ago, the German parliament cleared the way for a science-based search for a site.