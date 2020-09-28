 Skip to Content

Texas sheriff indicted after probe into Black man’s death

New
3:11 pm National news from the Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a Texas sheriff on charges accusing him of destroying or concealing video in an investigation into the death in custody of a Black man, Javier Ambler, that was filmed by a police reality TV series “Live PD.”  Williamson County records show Sheriff Robert Chody was booked into his jail Monday on a $10,000 bond. Williamson County prosecutors announced in June an investigation “involving possible tampering with evidence” following Ambler’s death. The 40-year-old man died after Williamson County sheriff’s deputies repeatedly used stun guns on him, despite his pleas that he was sick and couldn’t breathe. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content