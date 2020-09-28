Healthy US economy failed to narrow racial gaps in 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — The solid growth that the United States enjoyed before the viral pandemic paralyzed the economy this spring failed to reduce racial disparities in Americans’ income and wealth from 2016 through 2019, the Federal Reserve said Monday. Though Black and Hispanic households reported sharper gains in wealth than white households, those increases weren’t enough to narrow the racial gaps. The typical white family possessed eight times the wealth of Black families and five times the wealth of Hispanic families, the Fed said.