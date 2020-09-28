House Democrats unveil new $2.2T proposal for virus aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are putting forward a new proposal for coronavirus relief. The Democrats late Monday released a $2.2 trillion plan that would revive a $600-per-week jobless benefit and send a second round of $1,200 direct payments to most individuals. It would also give state and local governments $436 billion, send $225 billion to colleges and universities and deliver another round of subsidies to businesses. But the proposal appears to have little chance of becoming law. Negotiations with President Donald Trump’s administration over a bill remain deadlocked, and Republicans have made clear they want a smaller virus package that doesn’t top $1 trillion.