IDPH: Those exposed to COVID-19 don’t have to quarantine for 14 days if face-coverings were worn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) — Iowa health officials have made changes to the recommendations they make to people who have been exposed to a positive case of COVID-19.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says close contacts of COVID-positive cases will no longer need to quarantine for 14 days if a face covering was consistently worn by both people during the exposure.

Also, any type of face covering is acceptable. However, a face shield is not considered a face covering and quarantine is still required if one or both people were wearing a face shield only.

People in quarantine, right now, can discontinue that quarantine if both people were wearing a face covering during the time of exposure.

But health officials say this doesn’t change the isolation requirements for people that are actually sick, or COVID-positive, to isolate from others.

These recommendations by the IDPH were announced on Monday.

The IDPH said these recommendations are based on observations within Iowa and other states. Health officials say observations show that when the COVID-positive case and close contacts were both wearing face coverings at the time of exposure, the contacts were much less likely to develop an illness or later test positive.

Health officials say other recommendations such as social distancing, staying home when you are sick, and frequently washing or disinfecting hands continue to be important practices to help prevent the spread of

COVID-19.