EU-UK spat over Brexit deal clouds key trade talks this week

BRUSSELS (AP) — Britain has entered a crucial week of post-Brexit talks with the European Union by rejecting the EU’s demand that it drop plans to breach the legally binding agreement it signed on its departure from the bloc. The EU told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to brace for a legal fight. The EU insisted that abiding by every last detail of the international treaty that regulated the U.K.’s departure on Jan. 31 was key to maintaining trust and hopes of salvaging a rudimentary trade deal in the next few weeks. After a short meeting between both sides Monday, Michael Gove, the U.K. minister in charge of Brexit planning, said Britain wouldn’t withdraw its Internal Market Bill, which includes clauses to override the withdrawal treaty.