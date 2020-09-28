Lawyer: Driver who hit counterprotesters sought police help

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A defense lawyer for the organizer of a Southern California rally against racism who drove into a crowd of counterprotesters says police ignored her requests for help from a hostile crowd. Attorney Ludlow Creary said Monday that Tatiana Turner was in fear for her life and never intended to harm anyone when she drove through a crowd, seriously injuring two people. A spokeswoman for the Orange County sheriff says they will look into the claim that Turner sought help before driving into the crowd. Turner is due in court Tuesday and is being held on $1 million bail on suspicion of attempted murder.