Lawyer: Russian suspect denies involvement in downing MH17

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A lawyer for one of the suspects charged in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014 says her client denies any involvement and wants to explain his version of events in court. Lawyer Sabine ten Doesschate was speaking Monday as the trial in absentia of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged in the downing resumed in a Dutch courtroom. Ten Doesschate has told judges that Russian suspect Oleg Pulatov says he played no role in the downing of the Boeing 777 jet and murder of all 298 passengers and crew on board the Amsterdam-to-Kuala Lumpur flight on July 17, 2014.