Malta seeks shark tooth fossil presented to Prince George

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Malta says it will seek to retrieve a shark tooth that was presented to Britain’s Prince George by veteran broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough, who found the fossil during a holiday on the Mediterranean island in the 1960s.Culture Minister Jose Herrera said he will “get the ball rolling” to bring back the tooth to be exhibited in a Maltese museum. Photos released by Kensington Palace over the weekend showed the 7-year-old prince looking intrigued as he looked at the tooth given to him by Attenborough. Malta is a former British colony that obtained independence in 1964.