Mexico ups COVID-19 ‘estimate’ to 89,612 deaths

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico upped its “estimated” COVID-19 deaths to 89,612, and boosted estimates of its total number of cases to 870,699. The country has about 76,600 confirmed deaths and 733,717 test-confirmed cases. Mexico had previously published “estimated” figures based on tests still awaiting results. But the new estimates released Monday were calculated by adding two new groups: those who never got tests but had significant symptoms, and those whose tests could not be analyzed. Officials revealed Sunday that almost 96,000 test swabs had to be thrown out because they never reached a lab, arrived too late or were not preserved in the right conditions to be tested.