Minnesota reports 936 more COVID-19 cases, 45 in Olmsted County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Monday that 936 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Forty-five of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. To date, a total of 2,519 residents of Olmsted County have tested positive for COVID-19, and 28 people have died. Olmsted County reported that there are 233 confirmed active cases in the county as of Monday's update. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

Courtesy: Olmsted County Public Health Services via COVID-19 dashboard

MDH said a total of 97,638 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 10,271 health care workers.

The Department said 87,330 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials also reported more than 22,100 COVID-19 tests in Monday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 2,003,115. MDH said about 1,397,865 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also reported that seven more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Two of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,015 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH reported. Health officials said 1,447 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

To date, a total of 7,546 patients have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 2,111 ICU patients, MDH said.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

