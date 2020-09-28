New York Times reports Trump avoided paying taxes for years

(NBC News) -- A New York Times examination of more than two decades of President Trump's personal and business tax returns reveals he paid no federal income tax for 10 out of 15 years, and just $750 the year he won the election, and the year after.

Trump criticized the reporting at a Sunday press conference.

"It's fake news. It's total fake news. Made up, fake," the president said.

The Times report found the president reported losing millions more than he earned, with $300 million in loans due soon.

In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accuses President Trump of abusing the tax code.

