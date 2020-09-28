Norway’s aging king leaves Oslo hospital

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s 83-year-old King Harald V has left the main hospital in Oslo after he was admitted last week with breathing difficulties. The Norwegian palace said the monarch is on sick leave until Oct. 4. Doctors have ruled out COVID-19. Harald ascended the throne upon the death of his father King Olav in 1991. The country’s first native-born king since the 14th century married a commoner as a prince and won hearts in his egalitarian country by leading the mourning in 2011 for the victims of mass killer Anders Behring Breivik.