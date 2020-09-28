Pakistan arrests opposition leader ahead of planned protests

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s anti-graft body has arrested an opposition leader over his alleged involvement in a money laundering case after a court rejected bail for him. The order Monday comes just before planned protests next month by his party seeking to force Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation. Shahbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League party was arrested at court following the bail denial. Faisal Raza Bukhari, a lawyer for the National Accountability Bureau, says the anti-graft body now will question Sharif at their jail in the meantime. The Pakistan Muslim League party criticized his arrest as being politically motivated.