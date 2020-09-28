Quebec, Ontario in second COVID-19 wave; restrictions return

TORONTO (AP) — Quebec is returning to a stepped-up lockdown in two of its biggest cities and the premier of Canada’s most populous province said he’s looking at all options after Ontario reported a record number of new cases. Quebec Premier Francois Legault said the two biggest cities in the Canadian province are returning to the highest COVID-19 alert level. Montreal and Quebec City are included in the “red zone” lockdown. Legault said there should be no guests in homes with a few exceptions for help. He also said restaurants and bars will close except for delivery.