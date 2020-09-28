S. Korea’s Moon apologizes over handling of killing by North

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in has apologized for the first time for the killing of a man who was shot by North Korean troops last week, saying his government failed in its responsibility to safeguard a citizen. The shooting triggered outrage that Seoul apparently wasted hours to rescue the man before his death. The shooting earlier drew a rare apology from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who said it was unfortunate. Moon offered his “deep condolences” to grieving family members and also apologized to the public over their “shock and fury.” Critics have accused Moon’s government of inaction. Military officials revealed the man was spotted in North Korean waters about six hours before he was killed.