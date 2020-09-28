Salty lake, ponds may be gurgling beneath South Pole on Mars

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Scientists say they’ve discovered a network of salty ponds beneath the South Pole on Mars. The Italian researchers reported their findings Monday, two years after finding what they believed to be a large underground lake in the same vicinity. In the latest study appearing in the journal Nature Astronomy, the scientists provide further evidence of this salty buried lake, estimated to be 12 miles to 18 miles in size. Even more tantalizing, they’ve also identified three smaller bodies of water surrounding the lake. All this potential water raises the possibility of microbial life on _ or inside _ Mars.