Spain’s top court rules to remove Catalan chief from office

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Supreme Court has effectively barred Catalonia’s regional president from his office for refusing to remove a banner calling for the release of separatist leaders from prison that was displayed on a public building ahead of the 2019 general election. A panel of judges unanimously agreed Monday to confirm a decision by a lower court last year to ban Quim Torra from holding public office for 18 months and fine him 30,000 euros ($35,000). The decision triggers a new period of uncertainty in Catalonia, Spain’s wealthy northeastern region. According to the law, Torra’s deputy should take over as president-in-charge until a new election is held in the region. Supporters called for protests over the decision later Monday.