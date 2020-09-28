Standoff over Madrid’s response to virus pandemic continues

MADRID (AP) — After ending a meeting with Madrid officials without agreeing on how to tackle a worrying wave of coronavirus infections, Spain’s health minister has pleaded for the third time in four days for tougher measures in the Spanish capital. The national government wants to see existing restrictions extended to all the city while regional officials say that time is needed to see if the current limitations have a positive effect and that drastic measures would only hurt further the economy. The disagreement has played out publicly, raising concern among many citizens. The country’s coronavirus tally has reached 748,266 infections since the onset of the pandemic, 31,785 more since the last update. Spain has lost at least 31,411 people to COVID-19.