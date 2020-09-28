Supreme Court vacancy likely to inflame presidential debate

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden and President Donald Trump were already set to clash bitterly on a number of top issues when they share a debate stage in Cleveland, but the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg means things may get tenser even faster. Tuesday’s debate will be 90 minutes and moderated by Fox News’ Chris Wallace. It will feature six 15-minute segments on the Supreme Court, the coronavirus, the economy, race and policing, election integrity and Trump and Biden’s records. But discussions about the court could present an ideological spectrum through which everything else is presented throughout the night, setting it up to be the dominate topic.