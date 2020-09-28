Team practices begin for Minnesota high school football, volleyball

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- With their seasons less than two weeks away, team practices begin for high school football and volleyball on Monday.

Last Monday, the Minnesota State High School League voted to bring both sports back for the fall, reversing a prior decision that pushed them to the spring.

Volleyball games get underway next Thursday for an 11-week season with 14 games.

A six-game football season kicks off the following day, Oct. 9. The season will end by Nov. 28. Details on the postseason haven't been figured out yet but a full state tournament is unlikely.

Both sports have been holding offseason workouts.

Per state guidelines, outdoor sports, like football, can have no more than 250 fans. Indoor sports, such as volleyball, are not allowed to have spectators present.