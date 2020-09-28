Tracking the first widespread frost of the season

With cold temperatures dominating the forecast this week, many of us will have a chance at seeing the first widespread frost of the season late this week. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and lower 30s Thursday and Friday night. The best chance at widespread frost will be early Friday morning. I don't think temperatures will fall below 32° so we aren't looking at a hard freeze at this time.

These conditions aren't uncommon this time of year. On average, the first frost in Rochester takes place around the first week of October (it can vary every year). The average first freeze is a little later in the month between the 8th and 16th of October (when temperatures drop below 32°). It looks like the best chance for "frost-like" conditions will be late this week.

High temperatures will stay in the 50s through Thursday before they drop into the 40s for highs on Friday. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 30s on Thursday and Friday night. High temperatures do recover a little early next week approaching 60° by Monday.



Rain chances remain in the forecast on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Showers will be isolated and scattered with some areas only receiving drizzly conditions. Rainfall accumulations are expected to be minor.

Nick