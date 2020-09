NEAR LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Wanamingo man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Highway 60.

Around 3 p.m. Saturday, 61-year-old Kevin Vandewalker was westbound on the highway in Wabasha County.

When he reached 287th Avenue, he lost control of his motorcycle and went off the road.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, alcohol was involved in the crash.