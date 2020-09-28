Zimbabwe begins gradual reopening of schools amid virus

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s schools Monday reopened for pupils for two grades as part of a gradual process that will see all pupils return to class by early November. But many teachers did not report for work, as their union demanded that the government should first pay them a COVID-19 allowance and improve their salaries and working conditions. Raymond Majongwe, secretary-general of the Progressive Teachers Union which is one of the largest in Zimbabwe, said teachers would report for work as soon as the government agreed to their demands. He said teachers in Zimbabwe’s government schools earn less than $50 a month and are demanding that they be paid at least $500 a month. Primary and secondary school pupils wore masks and applied sanitizer before entering classrooms.