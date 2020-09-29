3 dead, 1 hurt in Salem hostage incident, police shooting

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police say three people are dead and one was hurt during a hostage incident in a Salem, Oregon, home in which a deputy fired gunshots. The Oregon State Police said Tuesday that deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home at about 12:30 p.m. Monday. Police say deputies began communications with 34-year-old Jose Jesus Lopez-Tinoco of Woodburn, but deputies heard gunshots and forced their way into the residence. Police say Deputy Ricky Kittelson fired his gun while inside. Police say Lopez-Tinoco was found dead by what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot. Police say two others were found dead, one person was hurt and one person was rescued.