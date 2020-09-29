What to expect in highly anticipated first presidential debate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (CNN) — President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will not shake hands at the start of their first debate Tuesday night.

It’s not out of spite. It’s one of a series of coronavirus precautions.

They also won’t be shaking hands with the moderator, Chris Wallace of FOX News.

The size of the audience will be limited compared to previous presidential debates, with about 60 to 70 attending this one. Audience members will all undergo coronavirus testing and follow other health safety protocols.

Also, there will not be a media spin room. That’s where campaigns typically send supporters and representatives to make the case for their candidates, post-debate.

Once on stage in Cleveland, Trump, Biden and Wallace will not wear masks. They will also forgo opening statements. President Trump will get the first question.

You can watch the debate at 8 p.m. Tuesday on KTTC.