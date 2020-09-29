Authorities searching for inmate who escaped Kentucky jail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities are looking for an inmate who escaped from a Kentucky jail through a hole in a fourth-floor window. Louisville Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham said officials think inmate Anthony Martinez escaped on Tuesday by climbing through the window and then using a hose draped along the building to lower himself to the ground. The FBI in Louisville tweeted that the 30-year-old Martinez is wanted on both state and federal warrants and is considered dangerous. He was arrested in February on robbery charges involving multiple banks, authorities said. Durham said an investigation into the escape was underway.