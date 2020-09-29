 Skip to Content

Barry Jenkins to direct ‘Lion King’ sequel

12:49 pm National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. will make a sequel to the 2019 live-action “The Lion King,” with Barry Jenkins, director of the Oscar-winning “Moonlight” and the James Baldwin adaptation “If Beale Street Could Talk,” set to direct. Disney announced plans Tuesday for a follow-up to the last year’s photorealistic remake. The new “Lion King” grossed more than $1.6 billion worldwide, so a sequel was perhaps always likely. But a “Lion King” sequel with Jenkins directing was unexpected. Jenkins said the film would further his work “chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora.”

Associated Press

