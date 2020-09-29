Child poverty likely to increase in EU amid virus pandemic

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s external auditor says child poverty has reached worrying levels across the world’s largest trading bloc and is likely to get worse during the coronavirus pandemic. In a report published Tuesday, the European Court of Auditors said member states should urgently coordinate efforts to fight poverty as the euro-area unemployment rate is expected to increase from 7.5 % in 2019 to about 9.5 % this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with devastating consequences on people’s livelihoods. According to EU data, almost 23 million people under 18 are at risk of poverty or social exclusion in the 27-nation bloc.