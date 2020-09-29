A cool and unsettled workweek continues

Tuesday showers and sunshine

Breezy, cool, mid-Oktoberlike weather continues today as our pattern remains rather active and another of a series of small low pressure systems drifts in from the northwest, producing clouds, sparse, light rain showers, and brisk winds. We'll have clouds and scattered light rain showers through the mid-morning and early afternoon hours. Clouds will break up a bit in the afternoon, allowing for late September sunshine to warm temperatures into the lower 60s.

Sparse showers for the midweek

While there will be some decent stretches of sunnier weather on Wednesday, we'll again have to deal with a few spotty rain showers in the late morning and afternoon hours as more energy drifts into the Upper Mississippi Valley. We'll have gusty, cool conditions tomorrow with high temperatures around 60 degrees with raw, gusty northwest winds reaching 30 miles per hour at times adding an extra chill.

Clouds will thicken for Thursday with a few light showers in the midday and afternoon hours. High temperatures Thursday will only be in the lower 50s with a brisk northwest breeze.

Cool Friday sunshine

High pressure will bring bright, cool weather for Friday as we enjoy the only rain-free day of the week. The morning will start with temperatures in the low to mid 30s possibly leading to widespread frost in the area. Temperatures will warm to the upper 40s in the afternoon Friday with lighter winds.

Weekend sunshine and showers

Clouds will again thicken early in the day Saturday as another storm system moves through the heart of the region. We'll have light rain through the afternoon hours Saturday and for Saturday night before they wind down early Sunday morning. Sunshine will slowly re-emerge Sunday afternoon with temperatures making their way to the upper 50s.

Warmer next week

A shift in our overall pattern will finally allow warmer air into the region next week, meaning we'll be able to enjoy more seasonable high temperatures in the mid 60s. As it stands now, the pattern will also be drier under ihgh pressure, so sunshine may be the rule for a few days.