Craig files federal lawsuit to overturn election delay

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- Rep. Angie Craig has filed a federal lawsuit to return her high-profile House race to November. This comes as the death of a third-party candidate has thrown the race into chaos.

Last Friday, the second congressional district election was pushed to February following the death of Adam Weeks, a candidate from the Legal Marijuana Now party.

The district, which includes Wabasha and Goodhue Counties, is one of the most competitive in Minnesota. President Donald Trump narrowly won the district in 2016.

Two years ago, Craig's victory over incumbent Jason Lewis was pivotal for the Democrats on their way to taking the U.S. House of Representatives. Republicans have named the swing race a priority this year.

Per Minnesota state law, if a "major party candidate" passes away, the November election for the seat must be delayed. The Legal Marijuana Now Party is considered to be a major party because it received more than five percent of the vote in 2018.

Craig would need to leave her seat in January, and it would remain vacant until the special election.

The first-term congresswoman is suing in federal court to overturn that decision, arguing that federal law requires the election to proceed.

She is encouraging her supporters to cast their ballot anyway, saying that Minnesotans can't afford to have an empty seat right now.

Craig's main challenger is Republican Tyler Kistner, a former Marine.