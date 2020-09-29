Dying winds give crews hope in Northern California fires

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Firefighters say they hope dying winds will allow them to bear down on a wildfire that’s exploded in the Northern California wine country. The Glass Fire tripled in size Monday and the San Jose Mercury News says some two dozen homes have burned. About 70,000 people are under evacuation orders, including the entire town of Calistoga. Meanwhile, authorities say three people have been found dead at another fire in Shasta County in a far northern part of the state. So far in this year’s historic fire season, more than 8,100 California wildfires have killed 29 people and destroyed 7,000 buildings.