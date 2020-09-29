Evers, Wisconsin health officials say state in ‘crisis’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Tony Evers is urging people throughout Wisconsin to "get on the same team" and take steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus, as cases continue to soar at the state's highest levels since the pandemic began.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Wisconsin's chief medical officer, said Tuesday that the state is in "crisis."

Wisconsin on Tuesday recorded its highest single day increase in deaths from COVID-19 since May. The state's seven-day average in new cases was three times higher than a month ago, and Wisconsin ranked third in new cases per capita over the past two weeks. The number of people hospitalized, 640, is also an all-time high.