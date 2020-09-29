Experts find about 15 skeletal remains in central Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Mexico’s most violent state say they have found skeletal remains that may belong to the bodies of about 15 people. The Guanajuato state prosecutors’ office said relatives of missing people led them to a site where bones were found scattered on the ground, or in plastic bags. Relatives of the missing in Guanajuato have formed search brigades to look for the bodies of their loved ones, collecting information on clandestine burial grounds used by drug cartels. Similar groups have led authorities in other states to find hundreds of sets of remains in the past.