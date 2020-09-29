German leaders consider how to slow rise in virus cases

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of Germany’s 16 states are conferring on how to prevent the country’s coronavirus infection figures from accelerating to the levels being seen in other European countries. New restrictions on public life are possible. New infections in Germany have hit the highest levels since April over recent weeks, with more than 2,000 new cases per day on several occasions. That is still well below the numbers seen at the height of the pandemic’s first phase, and far from the figures now being recorded in other European countries — notably France and Spain. But it has set alarm bells ringing in Germany, which so far has been praised for its handling of the pandemic.