Gov. Reynolds reveals adjustments to self-quarantine guidelines

(KWWL) — The state of Iowa announced new quarantine guidelines for coming in contact with a COVID-19 case, stating that individuals will no longer need to self-quarantine if both parties properly and consistently wear a mask.

Dr. Caitlin Pedati, state epidemiologist, made the announcement during Gov. Kim Reynolds’ press conference on Tuesday. This update is applicable towards people in non-health care and non- residential settings.

The new state guidance goes against current CDC guidance. The change comes after the governor said many school districts felt the current guidance forced more students to quarantine than necessary.

The state looked at four school districts in Sioux County. They found the three that weren’t wearing masks were seeing more cases than the district that required students wearing masks.

Watch the full press conference here: