Greece: Cruise ship cleared to go after COVID scare

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Health inspectors in Greece say an emergency docking order for a cruise ship near Athens can now be lifted after crew members suspected of having been infected with COVID-19 tested negative. The Maltese-flagged Mein Schiff 6, carrying more than 1,500 people, was rerouted from Greek island cruise and ordered to sail to the port of Piraeus after sample testing of the crew indicated that 12 ship staff were positive but asymptomatic. A member of the government’s pandemic expert committee told reporters that all 12 crew members had tested negative Tuesday, using rapid and confirmatory tests, along with 24 other people they had come into contact with. The cruise ship was expected to continue its journey on Wednesday.