Hezbollah leaders tell French president to change approach

BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of the militant Hezbollah group says they still welcome the French initiative to help Lebanon out of its crisis but said Paris has to change its approach in dealing with local factions and not blame everyone for the failure of forming a new Cabinet. French President Emmanuel Macron has been pressing Lebanese politicians to form a Cabinet made up of non-partisan specialists. He says they can work on enacting urgent reforms to extract Lebanon from a devastating economic and financial crisis. During a news conference Sunday, Macron accused Lebanon’s political leaders of “collective betrayal” and choosing “to favor their partisan and individual interests to the general detriment of the country.”