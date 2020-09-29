How can I volunteer for a COVID-19 vaccine study?

People interested in volunteering for COVID-19 vaccine studies can sign up on websites set up by governments and companies. But it’s important to understand how the research works. Initial studies include only a few dozen healthy volunteers. Older adults, people with serious illnesses and pregnant women are typically excluded. Mid-stage studies include a few hundred people and collect more safety data. For final-stage studies, scientists need tens of thousands of volunteers who reflect the diversity of the population, including those at risk for severe illness from the virus. One way people can search for COVID-19 vaccine studies is at clinicaltrials.gov.