Iowa relaxes quarantine guidance despite rapid virus spread

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced a policy change to make it easier for students, teachers and business workers exposed to an infected person to avoid a two-week quarantine, despite a surge in cases throughout the state. Under new state guidance, children in daycares and schools and workers do not have to quarantine as long as they and the infected person with whom they were in contact were consistently and correctly wearing face coverings. Only the infected person must go into isolation, while the close contacts should monitor their health. The change breaks with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, which recommends a 14-day quarantine for anyone who is in close contact with someone who has tested positive regardless of mask use.