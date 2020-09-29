Israelis jam Jerusalem streets over bill to curb protests

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hundreds of Israeli motorists have protested in Jerusalem against a proposed measure to curtail public demonstrations during the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. A car convoy clogged the streets around the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, on Tuesday as lawmakers debated a measure that would effectively clamp down on the weekly protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his Jerusalem residence. The Israeli government imposed a second countrywide lockdown ahead of the Jewish High Holidays earlier this month in a bid to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus. Israel’s health minister said the shutdown would likely be extended beyond Oct. 11.